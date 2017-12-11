Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team in scoring again
Barnes tallied 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 997-92 loss to the Timberwolves.
Barnes led his team in scoring again Sunday, finishing with 19 points. He has been fairly consistent so far this season, without being spectacular. He is always going to be a nice source of points on an offensive starved Mavericks team but provides little else. He has seen his rebounding numbers go from 5.0 last season, to 7.4 this season. He still remains a purely a source of scoring and should be the number one option moving forward.
