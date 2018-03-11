Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team in scoring with 25 points

Barnes posted 25 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 win over the Grizzlies.

Barnes had a great evening and spent a lot of it at the foul line where converted 10 of 11 attempts from the charity stripe. Harnes has been a bit up and down in the past month, as he's only produced more than 20 points in four of his last ten games. He's also only averaged 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in that span, which has made his fantasy totals less than stellar. Hopefully, tonight's game signals a surge in the right direction, but the Grizzlies didn't present a serious challenge on Saturday.