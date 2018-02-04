Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team in scoring wuth 18 points on Saturday
Barnes produced 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 win over the Kings.
It was a pretty messy game overall for Barnes and the Mavs until they pulled away in the fourth quarter, but Barnes still managed to put together a decent stat-line, albeit a bit below average for the veteran. Barnes is, unfortunately, one of the only Dallas players with a reliable floor of fantasy production night in and night out.
