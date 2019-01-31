Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 19 points

Barnes produced 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 114-90 win over the Knicks.

Barnes has been a solid scoring piece for the Mavs, but not much else. His average of 17.7 points per game this year is respectable, but for a forward to barely be averaging over four rebounds and one assist the entire year demonstrates his lack of involvement in the offense. The backcourt of Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic demands the ball often, leaving Barnes in a less-prominent role.