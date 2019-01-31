Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 19 points
Barnes produced 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 114-90 win over the Knicks.
Barnes has been a solid scoring piece for the Mavs, but not much else. His average of 17.7 points per game this year is respectable, but for a forward to barely be averaging over four rebounds and one assist the entire year demonstrates his lack of involvement in the offense. The backcourt of Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic demands the ball often, leaving Barnes in a less-prominent role.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 20 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Drains four threes against T-wolves•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team in loss to Celtics•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Drops 17 in win•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Team-high 25 points in loss•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...