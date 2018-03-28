Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 20 points in victory

Barnes had 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 103-97 victory over the Kings.

Barnes was his usual average self Tuesday, helping with scoring and little else. The six assists were nice but he continues to be invisible on the defensive end of the floor. Despite the Mavericks having nothing to play for, he does seem to be getting consistent minutes on a nightly basis. Owners should just keep rolling him out there in the hope he can chip in with a few other stats from time to time.