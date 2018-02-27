Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 21 points
Barnes had 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 109-103 victory over the Pacers.
Barnes delivered a typical fantasy line, finishing with 21 points and little else. He continues to be a priority option on offense for the Mavericks, be it due to ability or lack of other scorers. Even with the Mavericks out of the playoff race, he should still see enough court-time over the final weeks of the season to hold some standard league value.
