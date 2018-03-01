Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 26 points

Barnes had 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 101-100 loss to the Thunder.

Barnes had one of his better stat lines of the season, almost guiding the Mavericks to an upset victory. Barnes is what he is, and should continue to be the primary scoring option for the team. He won't help you in anything but scoring and is most certainly not a player with a high ceiling.