Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 26 points
Barnes had 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 101-100 loss to the Thunder.
Barnes had one of his better stat lines of the season, almost guiding the Mavericks to an upset victory. Barnes is what he is, and should continue to be the primary scoring option for the team. He won't help you in anything but scoring and is most certainly not a player with a high ceiling.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Atypically low scoring total Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Pours in 19 in Friday's defeat•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 21 points in return•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will play Saturday against Lakers•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Probable vs. Lakers•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...