Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Logs season-high 28 points
Barnes recorded 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 119-113 win over the Nets.
Once the linchpin of Dallas' offense, Barnes has had a mediocre start. Wednesday marked only his third 20-plus point game of the season, something that happened with regularity for Barnes in previous years. The addition of DeAndre Jordan and Luka Doncic has eased the pressure on Barnes, but his numbers have undeniably taken a hit as a result. Despite the slide in production, Barnes still holds solid value in most formats as a high-floor forward with potential for an explosive evening here and there.
