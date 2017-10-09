Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Omitted from Monday injury report
Barnes, who sat out the Mavericks' last preseason game Oct. 5 for rest purposes, isn't listed on the team's injury report heading into Monday's exhibition against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Prior to sitting out the Mavs' last exhibition, Barnes made two appearances in the preseason, logging 12 and 26 minutes, respectively, in wins over the Bucks and Bulls while producing a combined 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. That's a stark contrast from the efficiency woes that plagued Barnes last preseason, though it ultimately didn't carry over to the regular season, as he finished his first campaign with the Mavs with a 46.8 percent mark from the field en route to a career-high 19.2 points per game. Though an injury-plagued roster afforded Barnes more opportunities to fire away last season than might be possible in 2017-18, he still profiles as the team's top scoring option, even with Dallas adding a promising lottery pick in potential Rookie of the Year candidate Dennis Smith to its backcourt.
