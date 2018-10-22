Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Out at least two more games
Coach Rick Carlisle said Barnes (hamstring) will miss the next two games, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Barnes was originally hoping to return over the weekend, but he's now set to miss an additional two games as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old will now set his sights on Friday's contest against the Raptors for his potential 2018 debut. In the meantime, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber should continue to see extended run in his absence.
