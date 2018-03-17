Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Out for rest Saturday
Barnes is out for Saturday's contest against the Nets for rest purposes.
Barnes played 40 minutes during Friday's contest against the Raptors, so it appears coach Rick Carlisle doesn't want to push him on the second half of a back-to-back set. In Barnes' stead, Doug McDermott and Maxi Kleber are solid candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores team-high 27 in Friday's OT loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores game-high 30 points Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Struggles with shot Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team in scoring with 25 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Struggles from floor in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 26 points in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...