Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Out for rest Saturday

Barnes is out for Saturday's contest against the Nets for rest purposes.

Barnes played 40 minutes during Friday's contest against the Raptors, so it appears coach Rick Carlisle doesn't want to push him on the second half of a back-to-back set. In Barnes' stead, Doug McDermott and Maxi Kleber are solid candidates to see extra run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories