Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Out for rest Thursday vs. Magic

Barnes will sit out Thursday's preseason matchup with the Magic for rest, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Mavericks are dealing with a back-to-back in the preseason, so coach Rick Carlisle will give a slew of players the night off for rest Thursday. That includes sitting Barnes, who should then be back for next Monday's rematch with the Magic. Without Barnes, Dirk Nowitzki and Nerlens Noel in the frontcourt, look for Dwight Powell, Salah Mejri and Jonathan Motley to pick up big minutes.