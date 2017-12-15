Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Posts average game in 33 minutes of action

Barnes recorded 16 points (6-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 112-97 loss to the Warriors.

One could consider this an off night for the usually-consistent forward, who usually offsets any poor shooting with decent supporting statistics to boost his fantasy totals. Unfortunately for Barnes owners, that didn't occur on Thursday. Despite this poor matchup, he remains Dallas' most consistent contributor and stability is a valuable asset in many formats.