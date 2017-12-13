Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Pours in 17 points Tuesday

Barnes contributed 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 95-89 win over the Spurs.

Barnes once again earned the designation of top scorer for the Mavericks on the night, something that's become the norm thus far this season. The 25-year-old has scored under 20 points in four straight games, but he's shooting a solid 45.7 percent from the field in his first six December contests. Barnes also continues to offer above-average production on the glass, with the 7.4 rebounds he's averaging through his first 28 games easily a career-high figure.