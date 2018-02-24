Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Pours in 19 in Friday's defeat
Barnes collected 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 124-102 loss to the Lakers.
Barnes made up for a slow start by coming on in the second half, drawing even with Wesley Matthews for the team co-lead in scoring by night's end. The veteran has rattled off 11 straight double-digit scoring efforts and his solid work on the boards has led to career-best average of 6.6 rebounds. With a secure role as one of the Mavericks' highest-usage options -- as partly evidenced by the career-high 4.0 three-point attempts he's taking -- he remains a coveted asset across all fantasy formats.
