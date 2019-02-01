Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Pours in game-high 27 points
Barnes registered 27 points (10-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes Thursday against Detroit.
Barnes managed to finish January on a high note, but his team would fall 93-89 in a defensive battle. The 26-year-old forward has turned in double-digit scoring totals in four of his previous five contests and finished the month averaging 15.6 points through 15 games, one of his least impressive months from a scoring standpoint. Barnes saw an uptick in minutes Thursday with Luka Doncic out of the mix due to an ankle injury, but he should fall back around his 32.2 minute-per-game average in his squad's upcoming matchup with Cleveland on Saturday.
