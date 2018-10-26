Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Probable for Friday's contest
Barnes (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against Toronto.
Barnes has yet to take the court this season due to a lingering hamstring injury, but Dallas has listed the 26-year-old forward as probable on Thursday's injury report. Expect further confirmation on his status prior to tipoff.
