Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Probable vs. Lakers

According to the Mavericks' media guide, Barnes is probable (ankle) for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Barnes has missed the past two games due to a left ankle sprain but is expected to return to the starting rotation Saturday night, barring any major setbacks. Look for official news to come out either after Saturday morning shootaround or just before tip.

