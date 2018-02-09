Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Probable vs. Lakers
According to the Mavericks' media guide, Barnes is probable (ankle) for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Barnes has missed the past two games due to a left ankle sprain but is expected to return to the starting rotation Saturday night, barring any major setbacks. Look for official news to come out either after Saturday morning shootaround or just before tip.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Goes through full practice•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will not play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Questionable Monday with left ankle injury•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team in scoring wuth 18 points on Saturday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...