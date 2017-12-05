Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Provides big double-double in Monday's win
Barnes scored 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 122-105 win over the Nuggets.
He led the Mavs in both scoring and rebounding en route to his fifth double-double of the year, a total which is already one shy of his career high in a season. Barnes' focus on the glass is paying big dividends both for Dallas and for his fantasy GMs, and his 7.6 boards per game is more than two rebounds higher than his previous best.
