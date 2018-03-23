Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Puts up 21 points with five threes in loss

Barnes posted 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 loss to the Jazz.

Barnes has been the model of consistency for Dallas this season, and he's really come on in the past 10 games, as he's averaged 22.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over that span. However, his great play is a fruitless endeavor because the Mavericks are in the basement with nothing to play for. Barnes really has no choice but to stay with Mavs until his contract expires in 2020 as Dallas is unlikely to ship him unless an irresistible deal comes their way.