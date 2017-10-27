Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Puts up double-double in loss
Barnes finished with 22 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes in Thursday's 96-91 loss to Memphis.
Barnes led the Mavericks in scoring on Thursday, albeit in a losing effort. His 11 rebounds were a season-high, although likely an anomaly given his previous efforts. With Dennis Smith Jr now running the show in Dallas, Barnes scoring numbers will likely fall below last season. While Barnes will still be a consistent scorer, his lack of peripheral numbers limits his upside.
