Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Questionable Monday with left ankle injury

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said Barnes is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers with a left ankle injury, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Carlisle relayed that Barnes turned his left ankle awkwardly during Saturday's 106-99 win over the Kings, during which the forward recorded 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes. Given that Barnes was able to complete the contest, it would seem his injury isn't overly significant, though it's conceivable the Mavericks could err on the side of caution and hold the 25-year-old out Monday for the first time all season if his ankle is still tender. In that scenario, the Mavericks would likely lean on smaller lineups featuring Wesley Matthews at small forward and the likes of Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea, Devin Harris and Kyle Collinsworth in enhanced roles at shooting guard.