Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Questionable to return Thursday
Barnes (ankle) is listed as questionable on the Mavs' game notes ahead of Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Barnes missed his first game of the season Monday due to a sprained left ankle, and the team will monitor his progress over the next 24 hours before updating his status. In the event Barnes is again held out, the Mavs would likely start Yogi Ferrell alongside Dennis Smith in the backcourt, with Wes Matthews moving up to small forward.
