Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Ruled out Saturday
Barnes (hamstring) will not play Saturday against Minnesota, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.
Barnes had initially been targeting a return Saturday after missing the opener Wednesday night, but the Mavs will play it safe and hold him out of another contest. Barnes will now set his sights on Monday's matchup with the Bulls for a potential debut.
