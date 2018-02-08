Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Ruled out Thursday

Barnes (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Barnes is set to miss a second consecutive game, as he continues to work back from a sprained left ankle. He was able to go through a full practice Wednesday, so despite being held out once again, it appears he isn't too far off from a return. Look for Barnes to potentially rejoin the lineup ahead of Friday's tilt with the Lakers, though additional word on his availability should be provided in the coming few days. With Barnes out, the Mavericks will likely go small again with Yogi Ferrell and Wesley Matthews occupying the two wing spots.