Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 15 points Tuesday
Barnes scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with three rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 win against Portland.
A game after lighting up the scoreboard with 30 points on 52.6 percent shooting, Barnes was not quite as efficient during Tuesday's win. The forward shot 5-of-14 for 35.7 percent, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. Starting with a match-up against Orlando on Wednesday, Barnes will look to finish the last four games of the season strong.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Goes for 30 in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores team-high 19 in Friday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 20 points in victory•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Another prolific effort from distance in Saturday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Puts up 21 points with five threes in loss•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...