Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 15 points Tuesday

Barnes scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with three rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 win against Portland.

A game after lighting up the scoreboard with 30 points on 52.6 percent shooting, Barnes was not quite as efficient during Tuesday's win. The forward shot 5-of-14 for 35.7 percent, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. Starting with a match-up against Orlando on Wednesday, Barnes will look to finish the last four games of the season strong.