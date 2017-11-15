Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 16 points in 38 minutes
Barnes scored 16 points (5-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), to go along with eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes Tuesday as the Mavericks fell to the Spurs.
The 2017-18 season has been a grind for Barnes and the Mavericks so far. After eclipsing the 20-point threshold in three straight contests, Barnes' shot wasn't falling Tuesday against San Antonio. The Mavericks are poised to build around rookie point guard Dennis Smith for years to come, but Barnes will need to consistently produce in the short term if they want to improve on their 2-13 record. Barnes averages 15.5 field-goal attempts per game which leads the team. As long as he continues to find shots, he will have wide fantasy value. However, inconsistency and streaky shooting limit his potential as a fantasy asset.
