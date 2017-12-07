Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 19 points in 33 minutes
Barnes registered 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes Wednesday as the Mavericks fell to the Celtics.
Barnes led the Mavericks in scoring for the second game in a row, but consistency has continued to be a limiting factor for his fantasy value. He is only shooting 33.3-percent from deep this season, a career low while attempting a career-high in three-point attempts with 3.6 per game. Barnes leads the Mavericks in both points per game (18.5) and rebounds per game (7.6). Stats like these are what make Barnes a fantasy asset.
