Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 19 points in Tuesday's loss

Barnes had 19 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Barnes returned to the starting lineup after receiving Saturday's matchup against the Nets off for rest purposes. While the Mavericks have long been eliminated from the playoff race and this was a mediocre performance, Barnes is in the midst of his best month of the current campaign.