Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 20 points in win
Barnes finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and an assists in 33 minutes Tuesday against the Clippers.
Barnes did little besides score although it was good to see him bounce back after an eight point (4-15 FG) performance during Monday's game against Milwaukee. Barnes' reached 20 points in four of his past six games, and is having a typical scoring-heavy season. The seventh-year pro is averaging 17.9 points 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 threes and 1.1 assists per game this season.
