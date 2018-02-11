Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 21 points in return
Barnes finished with 21 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 130-123 victory over the Lakers.
Barnes returned to the starting lineup after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. He delivered a typical line for owners, putting up some nice scoring numbers with little else. He is basically the same player he was last season and his numbers reflect this. He is not a pretty fantasy option by any means but is worthy of a roster spot in most leagues due to his scoring and three-pointers.
