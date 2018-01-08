Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 25 points in 36 minutes
Barnes accounted for 25 points (10-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes Sunday as the Mavericks fell to the Knicks.
Nearly halfway through his second season in Dallas, Barnes has provided a steady source of scoring. He has attempted 46-percent of his shots from the midrange so far in the 2017-18 season, down from 60-percent last season. The slight change hasn't led to improved scoring numbers or efficiency, but Barnes is becoming a well-rounded offensive player who does a lot more than just score. He is averaging career-highs for both rebounds (6.6) and assists (2.1) per game. As long as he continues to play an integral role in the Dallas offense, he will be a worthy fantasy asset.
