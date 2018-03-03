Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 26 points in loss

Barnes produced 26 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to the Bulls.

Barnes was able to put up at least 20 points for the third consecutive game, finishing with 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting. It was another typical outing for Barnes as he contributed in points and basically, points alone. Barnes has seen his efficiency from the field drop this season but has increased both his three-pointers and rebounds. While his ceiling is capped due to his lack of peripheral numbers, his floor remains quite high, making him worthy of a roster spot in most leagues.