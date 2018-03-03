Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 26 points in loss
Barnes produced 26 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to the Bulls.
Barnes was able to put up at least 20 points for the third consecutive game, finishing with 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting. It was another typical outing for Barnes as he contributed in points and basically, points alone. Barnes has seen his efficiency from the field drop this season but has increased both his three-pointers and rebounds. While his ceiling is capped due to his lack of peripheral numbers, his floor remains quite high, making him worthy of a roster spot in most leagues.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Atypically low scoring total Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Pours in 19 in Friday's defeat•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 21 points in return•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will play Saturday against Lakers•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...