Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores game-high 25 points in loss
Barnes scored 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-12 3PT) to go along with four rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes in a 112-110 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.
Barnes led all scorers in Saturday's loss. The small forward was highly effective from long range, draining seven three-pointers. However, owners should savor Saturday's high-volume performance because Barnes typically averages 2.6 three-point attempts per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Puts up double-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Takes back seat offensively with 15 in first win•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores team-high 24 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will start Friday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Sitting out Thursday's exhibition for rest•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Omitted from Monday injury report•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...