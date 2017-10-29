Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores game-high 25 points in loss

Barnes scored 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-12 3PT) to go along with four rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes in a 112-110 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Barnes led all scorers in Saturday's loss. The small forward was highly effective from long range, draining seven three-pointers. However, owners should savor Saturday's high-volume performance because Barnes typically averages 2.6 three-point attempts per game.