Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores game-high 26 points Monday

Barnes scored 26 points (11-21 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 98-91 loss to Phoenix.

With a game-high 26 points, Barnes continued what has been a solid month. The forward is averaging 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over his last nine games. Averaging 18.3 points and a career-high 7.1 rebounds, Barnes is having a solid statistical year in Dallas. He has been a consistent scorer through 31 games by scoring in the double-digits in all but two games this season. However, as of late, Monday's 26 point game was his first 20-plus point game since December 4 and his third since November 22.