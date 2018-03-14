Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores game-high 30 points Tuesday

Barnes scored 30 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3PT, 9-9 FT) to go with four rebounds and four assists in 34 minute during Tuesday's 110-97 win against New York.

A game after struggling from the floor (4-of-16), Barnes rebounded with 10-of-19 shooting for a game-high 30 points Tuesday against New York. The forward has been a consistent scorer on a team that is need of offensive production. Barnes has scored in double figures in 18 of his last 19 games going back to January 22.