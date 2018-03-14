Play

Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores game-high 30 points Tuesday

Barnes scored 30 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3PT, 9-9 FT) to go with four rebounds and four assists in 34 minute during Tuesday's 110-97 win against New York.

A game after struggling from the floor (4-of-16), Barnes rebounded with 10-of-19 shooting for a game-high 30 points Tuesday against New York. The forward has been a consistent scorer on a team that is need of offensive production. Barnes has scored in double figures in 18 of his last 19 games going back to January 22.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories