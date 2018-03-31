Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores team-high 19 in Friday's loss
Barnes scored 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the Timberwolves.
The 25-year-old has now scored in double digits in 15 straight games, averaging 21.1 points, 5.1 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.9 three-pointers over that stretch. Barnes' uptick in production hasn't kept the Mavs out of the draft lottery, but it does bode well for his 2018-19 production as the club increasingly relies on him to lead the offense instead of Dirk Nowitzki.
