Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores team-high 21 points Friday

Barnes scored 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 7-7 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 107-93 loss to Portland.

Leading the way for Dallas as he has done for most of the season, Barnes has averaged 17.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in his last nine games. During this span, the forward has shot the ball well, sinking 45.3 percent of his 14.4 shots per game. Still, Barnes is the leading option (18.4 points) in a struggling Mavericks' offense that averages 102.2 points per game.