Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores team-high 27 in Friday's OT loss
Barnes scored 27 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 122-115 overtime loss to the Raptors.
He's been locked in lately, scoring more than 20 points six times in the last nine games while averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 boards, 2.7 assists and 1.2 three-pointers over that stretch. With Dirk Nowitzki in the twilight of his career, the 25-year-old Barnes is stepping up as the go-to scorer for the Mavs.
