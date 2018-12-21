Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scoring-heavy line in defeat
Barnes turned in 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes in the Mavericks' 125-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
Barnes' final line was not as well-balanced as usual, but he still provided solid scoring contributions on the strength of a strong effort from three-point range. The veteran has been impressive from three-point range throughout December, draining multiple buckets from behind the arc in nine of 10 games -- including eight straight -- on his way to a 42.5 percent success rate from distance. He's also been fairly reliable on the boards (3.6 rebounds per contest), but his production in remaining categories remains minimal.
