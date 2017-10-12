Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Sitting out Thursday's exhibition for rest

Barnes will sit out Thursday's preseason matchup against the Hawks for rest, Mavericks play-by-play announcer Mark Followill reports.

The Mavericks are resting the majority of their veterans Thursday, as Barnes will be joined on the sidelines by Dirk Nowitzki, Wesley Matthews, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris. However, all six are expected back for Friday's preseason finale and are in no danger of missing any regular-season action. With Barnes and Nowitzki not available, look for the likes of Dwight Powell and Nerlens Noel to handle the bulk of the minutes at power forward and center.