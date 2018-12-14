Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Solid line in defeat

Barnes tallied 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in the Mavericks' 99-89 loss to the Suns on Thursday.

Barnes couldn't quite get going from distance, but he did enough from in front of the arc to finish with a serviceable stat line. The veteran wing's point totals have been in the teens in four of seven December games, and he scored a modest 11 in another contest during that span. However, Barnes is averaging a solid 16 shot attempts over that stretch, an uptick over his 14.6 season figure. As long as he remains similarly involved, the 26-year-old certainly has the talent to boost his already solid average of 17.9 points per contest. An uptick in accuracy would help in that regard, as Barnes' 41.1 percent success rate from the floor this season is a notable drop from the 44.5 and 46.8 figures he posted during his first pair of Dallas campaigns.