Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Solid line in defeat
Barnes tallied 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in the Mavericks' 99-89 loss to the Suns on Thursday.
Barnes couldn't quite get going from distance, but he did enough from in front of the arc to finish with a serviceable stat line. The veteran wing's point totals have been in the teens in four of seven December games, and he scored a modest 11 in another contest during that span. However, Barnes is averaging a solid 16 shot attempts over that stretch, an uptick over his 14.6 season figure. As long as he remains similarly involved, the 26-year-old certainly has the talent to boost his already solid average of 17.9 points per contest. An uptick in accuracy would help in that regard, as Barnes' 41.1 percent success rate from the floor this season is a notable drop from the 44.5 and 46.8 figures he posted during his first pair of Dallas campaigns.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Hits five triples Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Team-high 19 points Monday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Another offensive explosion in win•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Logs season-high 28 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Has 23 points in victory•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.