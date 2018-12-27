Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Solid scoring tally in win
Barnes generated 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in the Mavericks' 122-119 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Barnes was an effective complementary offensive option on the starting five alongside Luka Doncic and DeAndre Jordan, who went for 21 and 20 points, respectively. The veteran forward has at least 15 points in nine consecutive contests, and Wednesday's 50 percent showing from distance pushed his success rate from three-point range to an impressive 41.5 percent across 13 December contests.
