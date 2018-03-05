Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Struggles from floor in loss
Barnes scored 18 points (6-16, 1-3 3PT, 5-7 FT) to go with six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 loss to New Orleans.
Shooting 6-of-16 from the floor on Sunday, Barnes was less than efficient en route to his 18 points. Still, the forward is less than point (18.4 points) shy of matching his career-high average (19.2 points) set in 2016-17. At the same time, Barnes is shooting a team-high 15.3 times per game. Despite this blip in his shooting performance, Barnes is still the offensive leader of a Dallas team in search of an identity as they rebuild.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 26 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Atypically low scoring total Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Pours in 19 in Friday's defeat•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 21 points in return•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...