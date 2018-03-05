Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Struggles from floor in loss

Barnes scored 18 points (6-16, 1-3 3PT, 5-7 FT) to go with six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 loss to New Orleans.

Shooting 6-of-16 from the floor on Sunday, Barnes was less than efficient en route to his 18 points. Still, the forward is less than point (18.4 points) shy of matching his career-high average (19.2 points) set in 2016-17. At the same time, Barnes is shooting a team-high 15.3 times per game. Despite this blip in his shooting performance, Barnes is still the offensive leader of a Dallas team in search of an identity as they rebuild.