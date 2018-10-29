Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Struggles in loss to Utah
Barnes had seven points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in Sunday's loss to Utah.
Barnes mostly struggled in his second game back from a hamstring strain that kept him out of the Mavs' first four contests. He made his season debut Friday in Toronto, playing 28 minutes and finishing with 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting. While the combined 8-of-30 start from the field isn't super-encouraging, Barnes at least appears to be comfortable getting his shots in an offense that also features Dennis Smith, Jr. and Luka Doncic.
