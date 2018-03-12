Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Struggles with shot Sunday

Barnes scored 14 points (4-16 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-8 FT) to go with five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 105-82 loss to Houston.

Nothing was falling for Barnes across the board as a shooter on Sunday. 25.0 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three and 50.0 percent from the free throw line added up to a 14 point performance for Dallas' leading scorer. For the 44.5 percent shooter and 82.2 percent free throw shooter, it was a very off night. Barnes will look to rebound from his all-around shooting struggles when Dallas takes on New York on Tuesday.