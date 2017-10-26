Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Takes back seat offensively with 15 in first win

Barnes tallied 15 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 103-94 win over the Grizzlies.

Once a chalk play for many in 2016, the decline of Dirk Nowitzki and the impressive play of Nerlens Noel has led coach Rick Carlisle to tinker with his frontcourt, moving Barnes to the 4 and utilizing Noel and Nowitzki as 'co-centers'. Although Barnes' minutes haven't declined, it appears that his role is slowly shifting, and it's possible he won't be as consistent as he once was for DFS and seasonal fantasy owners alike. With Dennis Smith emerging as the new star of the team, Barnes' stock should be monitored closely to see what happens to his output as the team moves forward.