Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Tallies team-high scoring total in close loss

Barnes posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and six rebounds across 35 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 loss to the Nuggets.

Barnes paced the Mavericks in scoring for the second straight night, and he hit the 20-point mark for the third time in the last four contests. Barnes has also hauled in no less than five rebounds in all 12 January games, and he went into Saturday's game with a solid 46.3 percent success rate from the field during the month. Given his role as the team's offensive linchpin, his fantasy stock remains rock-solid across all formats.