Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Tallies team-high scoring total in close loss
Barnes posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and six rebounds across 35 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 loss to the Nuggets.
Barnes paced the Mavericks in scoring for the second straight night, and he hit the 20-point mark for the third time in the last four contests. Barnes has also hauled in no less than five rebounds in all 12 January games, and he went into Saturday's game with a solid 46.3 percent success rate from the field during the month. Given his role as the team's offensive linchpin, his fantasy stock remains rock-solid across all formats.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores team-high 21 points Friday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles in easy victory•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 25 points in 36 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores game-high 26 points Monday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...