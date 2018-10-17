Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Targeting Saturday return
Barnes (hamstring) is targeting a return Saturday against the Timberwolves, Dwaine Price of Mavs.com reports.
Barnes has already been ruled out of Wednesday night's opener, but the hope is that he'll be able to put in a full practice Friday. If that's ultimately the case, the veteran would presumably have a good chance to be cleared for Saturday. Once Barnes is healthy, the expectation is that he'll reenter the starting lineup at one of the forward spots.
