Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Team-high 19 points Monday

Barnes tallied 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), and five rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-76 victory over Orlando.

Barnes led the way for the Mavericks on Monday, scoring 19 points including five triples. Barnes has been scoring the ball well lately but continues to offer very little outside of scoring and threes. He is consistent in doing what he does well but the limited skillset means he is simply a low-end standard league player.