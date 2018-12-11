Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Team-high 19 points Monday
Barnes tallied 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), and five rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-76 victory over Orlando.
Barnes led the way for the Mavericks on Monday, scoring 19 points including five triples. Barnes has been scoring the ball well lately but continues to offer very little outside of scoring and threes. He is consistent in doing what he does well but the limited skillset means he is simply a low-end standard league player.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Another offensive explosion in win•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Logs season-high 28 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Has 23 points in victory•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads Mavs with 23 points Monday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...